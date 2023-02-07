Major blow confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday title rivals Plymouth Argyle

The implications of Plymouth Argyle’s defeat at Hillsborough on Saturday have confirmed to be more far-reaching for the Pilgrims than the loss of the League One top spot.

Callum Paterson’s first half goal was enough to take Sheffield Wednesday into that position four months on from the Owls’ last defeat, a 2-1 reversal at Plymouth at the start of October.

And while Plymouth figures were largely philosophical about the result at S6, major concerns their star player could be out for an extended period have since been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth Argyle keeper Michael Cooper will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper is one of only two League One stoppers to have made over 100 saves this season and is widely regarded as the best in the division having attracted interest from Premier League pair Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion among others in recent windows.

The Pilgrims face far more shots at goal than their title rivals – 344 to date – compared to Wednesday’s 260, Derby County’s 238 and Ipswich Town’s league-high 202.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper – who had already pulled off a remarkable save at point-blank range to deny Aden Flint from doubling Wednesday’s lead – landed awkwardly having collided with Josh Windass in the first half of the clash.

And in a Tuesday afternoon statement it was confirmed by the Devon club that the 23-year-old will miss the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.

There is also concern over the fitness of centre-half Dan Scarr, who also went off with a tie injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad