Röhl, Lampard and too many missed chances - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Coventry City defeat

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 16th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield Wednesday fell to another late defeat on Saturday after Coventry City’s smash and grab at Hillsborough.

The Owls got level in the second half via a Joel Latibeaudiere own goal that cancelled out Ellis Simms’ opener, and it looked like the spoils were going to be shared in the latest of many meetings between the two sides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However a James Beadle error gave Simms an opportunity to win it in injury time, and he did just that as he rolled the ball into an open net to secure a 2-1 victory. The result didn’t really give a fair reflection of the game, and you can see the highlights below for a better idea - while some of Danny Röhl’s thoughts are in the video at the top of the page.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at what Röhl’s Coventry counterpart had to say about how things played out at S6:

For the rest of the fallout, including some complimentary words from Frank Lampard, we’ve got you covered here:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Röhl admits frustrations after last-gasp Coventry City defeat

Lampard credits tough Wednesday - namedrops 'top-class' Owls player

Danny Röhl's blunt Wednesday assessment is one fans will agree with

5/10 and two 8s in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Coventry slap

Röhl delivers warning over Bannan's Owls injury after trick play

Related topics:Coventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice