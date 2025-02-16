Röhl, Lampard and too many missed chances - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Coventry City defeat
The Owls got level in the second half via a Joel Latibeaudiere own goal that cancelled out Ellis Simms’ opener, and it looked like the spoils were going to be shared in the latest of many meetings between the two sides.
However a James Beadle error gave Simms an opportunity to win it in injury time, and he did just that as he rolled the ball into an open net to secure a 2-1 victory. The result didn’t really give a fair reflection of the game, and you can see the highlights below for a better idea - while some of Danny Röhl’s thoughts are in the video at the top of the page.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at what Röhl’s Coventry counterpart had to say about how things played out at S6:
For the rest of the fallout, including some complimentary words from Frank Lampard, we’ve got you covered here:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.