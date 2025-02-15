Sheffield Wednesday boss admits frustrations after last-gasp Coventry City defeat

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, felt that his side dominated Coventry City, and said a point was the least that they should have got.

The Owls once again had to fight back in the Championship after falling behind to an Ellis Simms goal in the first half at Hillsborough, but it looked like they’d earned a point when Joel Latibeaudiere put the ball into his own net to make it 1-1 after Röhl’s second stanza changes.

Unfortunately, though, there would be more late drama - something Wednesday have seen plenty of recently - as James Beadle fumbled a catch in injury time that allowed Simms to make it 2-1, and there was no time for the hosts to mount another comeback.

Röhl was pleased with how his side reacted to going 1-0 down, something they’ve had to get used to, but admitted that he was disappointed with the way that they conceded.

Speaking to the media afterwards he said, “When you look to the game, we controlled it, we dominated it and we were the better side. We had a lot of good opportunities, a lot of chances, and I think all the data is for us and ahead of Coventry. But this is football, to take something you have to be clinical in both boxes.

‘I’m disappointed about the first conceded goal, again a situation with crossed ball, defending in the right areas we can double up - we don’t stop the cross, then it was a good header. But I felt like my team was not shocked or anything, we carried on and created on the front foot. We fully deserved our equaliser.

“Normally you have to take a minimum of a point, even with that I wouldn’t have been so happy, but in the end it’s football. Nobody will ask how the game was, they’ll only look at the result, and that was 2-1 to Coventry.”

It was a result that left Wednesday in ninth place in the league after 33 matches, and they’re now three points away from sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final play-off position. Next up is a trip to Burnley on Friday night.