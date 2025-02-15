Sheffield Wednesday were as fluent as we’ve seen them in large portions of a game they largely dominated. They passed the ball smartly and looked threatening. They were for a long time utterly relentless. They lost 2-1.
Coventry City were the benefactors of two moments of soft defending - one late spill from James Beadle a gift in injury time - and to their credit threw everything into their defending. Ellis Simms grabbed both goals; two of 19 touches in the Owls penalty area to the opposite 53.
There were penalty shouts - very good ones - and as fans shuffled out of S6 there was a real sense of ‘How on earth did that happen?’
Wednesday in so many ways were really excellent, but it’s about as frustrating a defeat you can get. Here are our ratings from a freezing Hillsborough.
1. James Beadle - 5
Replays suggested he was maybe a touch fortunate to have gotten away with what would have been a second Simms goal - but no harm done. Excellent in moments of the second half. And then that horror, horror moment. A bizarre outing. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 7
Once again won the bulk of his stuff in the air and contributed going forwards. Saw plenty of the ball and used it wisely. | UGC
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 6
Took it upon himself to get to grips with Simms. Won some, lost some, gave everything. Provided an important aerial target going forward. Might've fancied a goal. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 6
Should've done better in getting to grips with Simms for the Coventry opener. Across smartly a little later to stamp one dangerous attack out - second half he made a couple of excellent interventions. | UGC
