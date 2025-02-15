Sheffield Wednesday were as fluent as we’ve seen them in large portions of a game they largely dominated. They passed the ball smartly and looked threatening. They were for a long time utterly relentless. They lost 2-1.

Coventry City were the benefactors of two moments of soft defending - one late spill from James Beadle a gift in injury time - and to their credit threw everything into their defending. Ellis Simms grabbed both goals; two of 19 touches in the Owls penalty area to the opposite 53.

There were penalty shouts - very good ones - and as fans shuffled out of S6 there was a real sense of ‘How on earth did that happen?’

Wednesday in so many ways were really excellent, but it’s about as frustrating a defeat you can get. Here are our ratings from a freezing Hillsborough.

James Beadle - 5 Replays suggested he was maybe a touch fortunate to have gotten away with what would have been a second Simms goal - but no harm done. Excellent in moments of the second half. And then that horror, horror moment. A bizarre outing.

Yan Valery - 7 Once again won the bulk of his stuff in the air and contributed going forwards. Saw plenty of the ball and used it wisely.

Michael Ihiekwe - 6 Took it upon himself to get to grips with Simms. Won some, lost some, gave everything. Provided an important aerial target going forward. Might've fancied a goal.