"Bizarre outing" "Buzzing about" 5/10 and two 8s in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Coventry City slap

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 17:07 BST

Well. What do you say about that one?

Sheffield Wednesday were as fluent as we’ve seen them in large portions of a game they largely dominated. They passed the ball smartly and looked threatening. They were for a long time utterly relentless. They lost 2-1.

Coventry City were the benefactors of two moments of soft defending - one late spill from James Beadle a gift in injury time - and to their credit threw everything into their defending. Ellis Simms grabbed both goals; two of 19 touches in the Owls penalty area to the opposite 53.

There were penalty shouts - very good ones - and as fans shuffled out of S6 there was a real sense of ‘How on earth did that happen?’

Wednesday in so many ways were really excellent, but it’s about as frustrating a defeat you can get. Here are our ratings from a freezing Hillsborough.

Replays suggested he was maybe a touch fortunate to have gotten away with what would have been a second Simms goal - but no harm done. Excellent in moments of the second half. And then that horror, horror moment. A bizarre outing.

1. James Beadle - 5

Replays suggested he was maybe a touch fortunate to have gotten away with what would have been a second Simms goal - but no harm done. Excellent in moments of the second half. And then that horror, horror moment. A bizarre outing. | UGC

Photo Sales
Once again won the bulk of his stuff in the air and contributed going forwards. Saw plenty of the ball and used it wisely.

2. Yan Valery - 7

Once again won the bulk of his stuff in the air and contributed going forwards. Saw plenty of the ball and used it wisely. | UGC

Photo Sales
Took it upon himself to get to grips with Simms. Won some, lost some, gave everything. Provided an important aerial target going forward. Might've fancied a goal.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

Took it upon himself to get to grips with Simms. Won some, lost some, gave everything. Provided an important aerial target going forward. Might've fancied a goal. | UGC

Photo Sales
Should've done better in getting to grips with Simms for the Coventry opener. Across smartly a little later to stamp one dangerous attack out - second half he made a couple of excellent interventions.

4. Max Lowe - 6

Should've done better in getting to grips with Simms for the Coventry opener. Across smartly a little later to stamp one dangerous attack out - second half he made a couple of excellent interventions. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice