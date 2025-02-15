Frank Lampard credits tough Sheffield Wednesday - namedrops 'top-class' Owls player

Frank Lampard praised Sheffield Wednesday after Coventry City’s win at Hillsborough, and namedropped one Owl in particular.

An Ellis Simms brace either side of a Coventry own goal at S6 was enough to secure all three points for the visitors, but that doesn’t even begin to tell the tale of the tape in a game in which the Owls dominated large portions and should probably have scored more goals.

A late blunder from James Beadle ultimately handed the game to the Sky Blues, and their boss admitted that Danny Röhl’s side made it very difficult for them in South Yorkshire. Barry Bannan, who returned from injury for the game, got a special mention of his own.

“It’s a tough match because of the way they play,” Lampard said. “They commit a lot of bodies forward and they get people on our back line a lot. They’ve got Barry Bannan who is a top-class player in this league and whenever he gets on the ball, he’s a threat with what he can do and what he might find or produce.

“There were parts of the game where we had to suffer a bit and defend the box, and I thought it was really good stuff from everybody at the back. There were also times when we got the ball and played and I thought Grimesy was really good for us in that sense, with his calmness on the ball... Sometimes you credit a good team for giving you problems.”

The Coventry boss also praised both sets of fans for the atmosphere created on Saturday, saying, “The support we have, they’re travelling back happy tonight - and they pushed the players on. It was a great atmosphere in the stadium from everybody today, to be fair, from their fans too.”

Wednesday will now be hoping to bounce back when they take on Burnley on Friday night, although will have their work cut out against a team that hasn’t conceded a single goal in any of their last 11 Championship fixtures.