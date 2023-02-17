Another weekend brings about another reunion for Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore as he prepares to do battle with another player he helped build a career for.

The Owls boss is never far from a player or coach he has worked with in one form another when a matchday comes around with and this afternoon’s clash with MK Dons is no different, with bright spark January addition Jonathan Leko expected to line up for the visitors.

A 23-year-old signing from Birmingham City, Leko’s career could be in an entirely different place had he made the move to Wednesday instead of the Blues – for a reported fee of around £1m – in the summer of 2020.

One-time Sheffield Wednesday transfer target Jonathan Leko is now with MK Dons.

Discussions were held at the time between Wednesday and West Brom – the club where Leko started his life in football at the age of 11 and where he spent formative time under the tutelage of Moore, Jamie Smith and Jimmy Shan.

In an interview with The Star recently, Shan described the set-up they had at West Brom akin to a family and Moore clearly takes great pride in seeing the likes of Leko making strides in the game.

“This industry is a real tough one to get through and to see him carving out his career and doing so well,” said a beaming Moore.

“He’s playing with an element of freedom, he’s a gifted individual and he plays the game with a smile on his face which is great to see.

“He is someone that we’ve known from a young age, that we’ve seen potential in from a young age and I’m sure what he’s wanting to do now is to show a level of consistency to his game and to keep playing in that manner.

“He’s found a rich vein of form with MK Dons and he’s certainly one that we’ll need to be on our toes for because he poses a wonderful threat.”