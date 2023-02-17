Aden Flint’s future will ‘take care of itself’ if he is able to continue an impressive start to life back at Sheffield Wednesday, so said Owls boss Darren Moore.

Centre-half Flint has provided a totem of calm in the heart of Wednesday’s defence since arriving late last month to pick up where he left off from a 2020 stint at Hillsborough.

The 33-year-old has spoken to describe an open-mindedness over making his loan move more permanent. After his move to Championship side Stoke City turned sour in the weeks after his free transfer signing there in the summer, Wednesday were able to grab him on loan terms until the end of the campaign.

It raises questions over his future and the probable end of his association with Stoke given his contract with the club comes to an end at a similar time to his Owls loan spell.

Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan defender Aden Flint is a free agent at the end of the season.

Asked whether Flint is a player he’d like to see stay on at S6, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “I think he's been exceptional since he has come in and he’s shown a level of experience, maturity, focus, precision. He’s a team player.

“But individually what he has brought us has been phenomenal in terms of being that central figure in the defensive line and contributing to the game, bringing a solidity to us. He’s been excellent.

“In terms of his stay going beyond, right now we are focused on where we are now. We don’t need to take our eyes on look beyond.

“If we continue to do what we’re doing and Flinty and a few others keep doing what they’re doing then those things tend to take care of themselves.”

Speaking shortly after his Wednesday move was confirmed, Flint said on his future: “We’ll see what happens. My job at the minute is to help the team, help the club for the next three months while I’m here.

“It’s about achieving the goal of getting promoted to the Championship. That would be amazing.

“I know how big the club is and it belongs in the Championship if not higher. The football club is in a good place at the minute and it makes it so much easier coming into a club like that.”

