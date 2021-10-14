The 19-year-old Canadian international, on loan from Wolves, has played only 85 minutes of League One football having battled back from illness.

Speaking after an EFL Trophy win at Mansfield that him earn plaudits for an eye-catching display, he spoke honestly about improvements he needed to make as a player and on his progress with the club to date.

Moore agreed with the player that he has much to learn but reiterated that the youngster has a big part to play for the Owls this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Theo Corbeanu.

“In terms of the things Theo has spoken about, there are parts of the game when he’s on the ball, about the end product,” he said. “He gets himself into wonderful positions and we do speak about that.

“It’s difficult for me to really open up on this because I don’t really want to tell people exactly what we’ve been working him on because I want to work on aspects of the game to hurt the opposition.

“What I would say about Theo is that he has wonderful balance, he has wonderful flair and commits opposition defenders and what he likes to do as he commits them is go past them and creates overloads.

Moore continued: “The good thing with Theo is that he’s equally as balanced on his left-hand side as he is his right-hand side and that’s what he’s been brought into the team to do.

“But there are still aspects of his game that he needs to work on. It’s a first-time loan for him and the first time he’s come into a club with our structure.

“We’ll work towards that. He has a part to play for us and he has played his part. He had a good, positive game against Mansfield where he was a threat.

“There were things we wanted him to do in certain areas that we’re teaching him in terms of what is needed for the team.