‘No better game than away to Sheffield Wednesday…’ – Lincoln City man fires warning

The Owls are one of the biggest teams in League One this season, however are yet to find any real consistency since relegation from the Championship, and the Imps’ midfielder thinks that it is a good opportunity for them to get back to winning ways.

Lincoln were narrowly beaten by AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, but McGrandles says that they can compete with anybody in the division if given the chance – but knows that they need to be better.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official website after losing to the Dons, the Scot warned that his side are going to Hillsborough to compete, saying, “It’s hard to take because that’s what we know we can produce… The good thing about this league is the games come rapidly. We’ve got another one on Saturday and there’s no better game for it than away to Sheffield Wednesday.

“We went to a few big teams last year and put in some big performances so there’s no reason why we can’t do it on Saturday. We think on our day we can compete with any team in this division. We need to play better than we did on Tuesday, but I think we can compete with them.”

The two teams meet at 3pm on Saturday in what will be their first competitive clash since a 1979 FA Cup tie, and it’ll be Wednesday first first to Sincil Bank visiting them in the old Third Division in 1978.