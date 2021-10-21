The FA Cup decision that could hand Sheffield Wednesday upwards of £72,000

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that the Owls’ first round tie against Plymouth Argyle had been selected for television when it takes place on November 7th, with the game being shown on ITV in a 12.15pm kick off.

It has also been confirmed by the FA that all of the clubs involved in the six televised first round games will receive £50,000 in a broadcast fee – while a victory is worth an extra £22,629 to the team that comes out on top.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season will be the first time in a decade that Wednesday have taken part in the first round of the FA Cup following their relegation into League One last season, and they had a decent time of it in 2011/12 as they reached the fourth round - knocking out Championship outfit, West Ham United, along the way.

They were eventually beaten by Blackpool after a replay in early 2012, but had plenty to cheer about a few months later as they sealed promotion back into England’s second tier.

Wednesday haven’t got past the fifth round of the FA Cup since the 1996/97 campaign when they reached the quarterfinals, and are going to have to do it the hard way – from the opening round proper – if they are to try and change that this season.