Reports suggest Sheffield Wednesday would face competition for goalkeeping target

Both Hull City and Swansea City are said to be considering a move for reported Sheffield Wednesday target, Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 26-year-old, who is a Northern Irish international, could be on the move this summer as he goes in search of regular game time following Burnley’s promotion into the Premier League, and it has previously been reported in the media that the Owls were looking at the possibility of bringing him back to Hillsborough.

Peacock-Farrell spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at S6 and was almost ever-present as they narrowly missed out on promotion, losing to eventual winners, Sunderland, in the semifinals.

Now, with his future uncertain, it is being reported by journalist, Alan Nixon, that two of Wednesday’s fellow Championship outfits are looking towards BPF as an option to bolster their goalkeeping departments.

Whether Hull, Swansea, or indeed Wednesday take things any further remains to be seen at this point in time, but the shot-stopper will no doubt be eager to try and get his future finalised as soon as possible so that he can fully focus on the season ahead.