Sheffield Wednesday have a number of youngsters currently training with the club’s first team as preseason gets underway at Middlewood Road.

The Owls don’t have a huge squad at the moment following a raft of exits over the summer, and with Neil Thompson - the U21s manager - overseeing matters while the hunt for Darren Moore’s replacement continues, it’s likely that they’ve simply just pooled resources.

Several young talents can be seen as part of the first team setup in photos released by the club on Monday morning, with Favour Onukwuli one of the youngest in the group as he makes his way through the ranks following his arrival as a 17-year-old earlier this year.

The most experienced of the youngsters is 23-year-old Ciaran Brennan following his return from injury, while the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Sean Fusire, Rio Shipston and Jay Glover are also back in with the seniors having spent time training with them last season already.

In terms of the goalkeeping department, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall are working alongside the club’s only senior shot-stopper, Cameron Dawson, with Luke Jackson also present as the oldest of the young keepers.