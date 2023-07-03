News you can trust since 1887
Talented teen amongst youngsters looking to impress in Sheffield Wednesday’s senior ranks

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of youngsters currently training with the club’s first team as preseason gets underway at Middlewood Road.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:29 BST

The Owls don’t have a huge squad at the moment following a raft of exits over the summer, and with Neil Thompson - the U21s manager - overseeing matters while the hunt for Darren Moore’s replacement continues, it’s likely that they’ve simply just pooled resources.

Several young talents can be seen as part of the first team setup in photos released by the club on Monday morning, with Favour Onukwuli one of the youngest in the group as he makes his way through the ranks following his arrival as a 17-year-old earlier this year.

The most experienced of the youngsters is 23-year-old Ciaran Brennan following his return from injury, while the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Sean Fusire, Rio Shipston and Jay Glover are also back in with the seniors having spent time training with them last season already.

In terms of the goalkeeping department, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall are working alongside the club’s only senior shot-stopper, Cameron Dawson, with Luke Jackson also present as the oldest of the young keepers.

Wednesday’s first preseason fixture will take place this weekend when they make the trip to York City, and though there was the good news about Reece James’ return and Marvin Johnson’s new deal there is still concern about the lack of manager and general size of the squad with just a month to go until the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.