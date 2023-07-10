Defender agrees Sheffield Wednesday terms as deal draws close

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Cian Flannery, is looking all set to extend his stay at the club going into the 2023/24 season.

The 18-year-old from Manchester has been in the Owls’ academy for a couple of years now, steadily moving up the ranks and playing a big part in their FA Youth Cup run last season.

He’s started to spend time with the first team in training of late, and on Saturday he made his first outing with the senior team as he came on for the second half of the 1-1 draw with York City at the LNER Community Stadium.

Flannery held his own at left back, and it may be that he may get some more minutes under his belt on Tuesday night when Wednesday make the short trip to Chesterfield for Drew Talbot’s testimonial game.

The Star understands that a deal is now close for the teenager after the club decided to offer him his first professional contract, with both him and young Joey Phuthi – who also played against York – eager to stick around at the club as they head into the new campaign.

It was confirmed last week that fellow academy products, Jay Glover and Mackenzie Maltby, had put pen to paper, and now it’s looking increasingly likely that their young teammates will follow suit in the near future.