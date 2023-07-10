News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Defender agrees Sheffield Wednesday terms as deal draws close

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Cian Flannery, is looking all set to extend his stay at the club going into the 2023/24 season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST

The 18-year-old from Manchester has been in the Owls’ academy for a couple of years now, steadily moving up the ranks and playing a big part in their FA Youth Cup run last season.

He’s started to spend time with the first team in training of late, and on Saturday he made his first outing with the senior team as he came on for the second half of the 1-1 draw with York City at the LNER Community Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flannery held his own at left back, and it may be that he may get some more minutes under his belt on Tuesday night when Wednesday make the short trip to Chesterfield for Drew Talbot’s testimonial game.

Most Popular

The Star understands that a deal is now close for the teenager after the club decided to offer him his first professional contract, with both him and young Joey Phuthi – who also played against York – eager to stick around at the club as they head into the new campaign.

It was confirmed last week that fellow academy products, Jay Glover and Mackenzie Maltby, had put pen to paper, and now it’s looking increasingly likely that their young teammates will follow suit in the near future.

Wednesday face Chesterfield at 7pm on Tuesday evening in their second preseason friendly, with new manager, Xisco Munoz, still looking to get to grips with the players that he has available prior to the trip out to Spain later this month.