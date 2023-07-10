‘Excellent’ Sheffield Wednesday manager backed to end any disarray at Hillsborough

Webb and Munoz were part of the Watford setup at the same time a few years ago, and as they prepare to face each other in a preseason friendly the former has spoken about what he expects at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Paul Cook’s side have had a strong start to their preparations with wins over Matlock Town and Alfreton Town – scoring 14 goals – but will have a sterner test in Drew Talbot’s testimonial game in front of upwards of 7,300 people this week.

Webb’s expecting to face ‘a very good team’.

“I was working in the academy at Watford when he (Munoz) was there and he was excellent,” Cook’s number two is quoted by the Derbyshire Times as saying. “He will certainly have them organised and they will be a very good team… Any disarray going on at that football club, he will put a firm end to.”

Meanwhile, Webb also spoke of the Spireites’ desire to embrace the test as they go up against a side substantially further up the English football pyramid than themselves.

He said, "It will be a really tough game and really put our players to the test… We have got to embrace the underdog tag and play with freedom, respect the opposition and the fact they are going to be a lot stronger than who we have been playing, but also not come away from the way the manager and us as staff want the team to play. There are three main things there that we get ticked off. If we do that, regardless of the result, it will be a successful night.”