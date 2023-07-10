Sheffield Wednesday’s latest ticket phase launches as numbers surpass last season

Sheffield Wednesday’s latest phase of season tickets went on sale today, with adults looking at paying between £595 and £825 to acquire one.

It’s a big leap from the original early bird phase that began at the start of the year, with those adult prices starting at £395 for the Kop and topping out at £535 in the South Stand. That’s a 35% and 54% increase respectively.

Wednesdayites have turned up in the numbers in recent matches, with over 44,000 of them making the trip to Wembley as they saw the Owls beat Barnsley to secure a spot in the Championship, and after around 17,500 season tickets were sold last year, it is understood that they are already well in excess of this number heading into 2023/24.

At full price the latest phase sees tickets work out at around £26, £32 and £36 per game, though under 11s can watch in the Grandstand for only £3.26 a match over the course of the 23-game season.

There has been plenty of criticism levelled at the pricing structures at Wednesday for the coming season, most specifically when it comes to the matchday prices, but it would appear that the Owls are still going to be among the most well-supported teams in the division by the time the Championship campaign gets underway.