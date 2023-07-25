Reports suggest Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a deal with Spanish defender

According to reports in Spain, Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a deal in principle with Sporting Gijon defender, Pol Valentin.

The 26-year-old former Fuenlabrada man was linked with the Owls last week after suggestions in Spain that he was on Xisco’s list of targets, and he also happens to have the same agents as the current Wednesday boss.

Now, after the Owls signed Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher, it has been said that the right full back has made up his mind that he wants to make the move from the Segunda Liga to the Championship this summer.

Translated from La Voz de Asturias in Spain, a report said that Valentín returned from Real Sporting de Gijón’s current tour, and that ‘the player will no longer be part of the Sportinguista preseason’.

The article went on to say, “The player requested his departure from the project and the club agreed to negotiate his termination, finally reaching an agreement for it. His wish is to sign for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, with which – as La Nueva España progresses – there is already an agreement in principle.”

It remains to be seen whether a deal will get done for Valentin in the end, but with the Owls finally starting to make some moves in the transfer market it’s likely that the mood amongst the fans will be lifted as the opening game against Southampton on August 4th draws closer.