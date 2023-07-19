Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that he still hopes to get new signings through the door before the team leaves their training camp in Spain.

The Owls have made just one signing so far this summer, bringing Reece James back to the club following his successful loan spell last time out, but there is a real desire for more new faces to come in as soon as possible with the game against Southampton just around the corner.

Speaking to the media from Pinatar Arena after Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Real Murcia, the Wednesday boss says that they are ‘close’ to getting some business done, but reiterated once again that he wants to make sure they get their signings right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything is close, some players are close,” he told the media, before joking, “I haven’t checked my mobile, maybe I have something new.”

“That part of the club is working very hard, he went on to say. I know people want to know names, but we need to know what we want exactly. It’s true that we are later (than others), but this is the market… We understand that whoever is coming needs to give something different for the team.”

So with just a few days left of their warm weather camp, can they get things done in time to see them through the door in time to join them?

“This is the idea,” he replied. “But we know what we want, what the team needs, because we’ve been with them and we know how to improve… I don’t feel pressure, of course we need players and we need to start moving, but we need players who can give something different. We can sign players, because we’re given a lot of players, but first I want to check them. I’ve checked them, and now I know exactly what the team needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls were due to have another training session this morning, but it was instead decided that they’d do some gym work before being given the afternoon off ahead Thursday’s double sessions prior to Friday’s game against CD Eldense.

--------------

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean Furman here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on: Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments