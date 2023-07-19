News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Owls name strong XI ahead of sweltering evening in Spain v Real Murcia
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Sheffield Wednesday boss unsure after key man limps off in Owls clash

Xisco Munoz says that he’s not yet sure whether there’s any real cause for concern regarding wide man, Marvin Johnson.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

The experienced former Middlesbrough man had to come off in the first half as the Owls took on Real Murcia on Tuesday evening, a game in which he had been playing as a left winger and where had put some dangerous balls into the box.

He was replaced by young Luke Cook, who also came out for the second half unlike most of the others that featured in the opening 45, and fans were concerned to see one of their most reliable players over the last couple of campaigns hobble from the field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s too early to tell, though, with regards to whether there is any real worry over Johnson, with the Wednesday boss saying that he’ll know more on Wednesday.

Most Popular

“With him, right now I don’t know exactly what happened,” Xisco admitted after the game. “I will ask the doctor and then I’m sure that I’ll be able to give you more information because I’ll have been given the report about what happened and how the player feels after the game.”

Wednesday drew the game 0-0 at Pinatar Arena in what was their third friendly of preseason so far, and they will be hoping to try and end the camp on a high when they return to the same venue in a few days’ time to face CD Eldense on Friday morning.

The players will be back in for training at 9.30am this morning.

------------

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean Furman here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on: Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments

You can also get a free will to ensure that your assets go to the right people.