Sheffield Wednesday boss unsure after key man limps off in Owls clash

Xisco Munoz says that he’s not yet sure whether there’s any real cause for concern regarding wide man, Marvin Johnson.

The experienced former Middlesbrough man had to come off in the first half as the Owls took on Real Murcia on Tuesday evening, a game in which he had been playing as a left winger and where had put some dangerous balls into the box.

He was replaced by young Luke Cook, who also came out for the second half unlike most of the others that featured in the opening 45, and fans were concerned to see one of their most reliable players over the last couple of campaigns hobble from the field.

It’s too early to tell, though, with regards to whether there is any real worry over Johnson, with the Wednesday boss saying that he’ll know more on Wednesday.

“With him, right now I don’t know exactly what happened,” Xisco admitted after the game. “I will ask the doctor and then I’m sure that I’ll be able to give you more information because I’ll have been given the report about what happened and how the player feels after the game.”

Wednesday drew the game 0-0 at Pinatar Arena in what was their third friendly of preseason so far, and they will be hoping to try and end the camp on a high when they return to the same venue in a few days’ time to face CD Eldense on Friday morning.

The players will be back in for training at 9.30am this morning.

