The 23-year-old was first linked with the Owls earlier this season, and now it looks as though he will be on his way out of Hibernian after a ‘highly-improved’ offer was turned down by the central defender.

It’s a decision that will have put plenty of clubs on alert.

A statement club statement read, “Hibernian FC can confirm that Ryan Porteous will not sign a new contract with the club… The 23-year-old defender, whose current contract ends in the summer of 2023, has turned down a highly-improved new deal to extend his stay with Hibs.”

His manager, Lee Johnson, admits that the contract should’ve been offered much earlier – saying that it might be best if they try and sell in January now rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

He told the media over the weekend, “At the end of the day, we’ve offered a fantastic contract, a really big one for the football club and in my eyes a contract that should have been offered two-and-a-half years earlier for a player of that quality.

“I’ve got no issue with Ryan at all. He turned down the best contact we could offer and therefore is seeking pastures new. I think potentially a January sale would be the best idea if we realise the fee, because at that point you can reinvest the money back into the club.”

Hibs' Ryan Porteous has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Porteous represented his country at youth level, and made his senior Scotland debut in September.