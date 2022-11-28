Thomas-Asante signed for West Bromwich Albion in August after impressing at Salford in League Two, and has since gone on to score three goals in 12 Championship matches for the Baggies.

But in the latest episode of the Sky documentary series, Class of ‘92 Full Time, it was revealed that Darren Moore’s Owls, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers were both in for the forward prior to his move to the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show follows the likes of Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt as they navigate life as co-owners of the Ammies – and in the latest episode they discussed the sale of Thomas-Asante after he got off to a strong start in 2022/23.

Ross Duncan, the club’s head of recruitment, said that Wednesday and Barnsley ‘seem to be the two’, but added that there were other Championship clubs interested as well – later in the episode Neville said ‘Blackburn have offered the money, and Sheffield Wednesday have got a meeting today’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker’s eventual exit to West Brom is likely to be covered in the next episode of the series, and it may be revealed whether Moore got any closer to signing the 23-year-old or if they swiftly moved on to targets elsewhere.

Salford are currently ninth in League Two after 19 games, and Thomas-Asante is still their top scorer in the league this season despite him leaving them three months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad