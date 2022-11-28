Baptism of fire after Sheffield Wednesday exit – Owls boss explains loan decision

It was confirmed on Saturday that the 20-year-old shot-stopper had made the move to the Northern Premier League Premier Division, not long after Darren Moore had made it known that there were plans to get him out in search of more regular game time.

Jackson had a tough start to life in Matlock, though, with the team getting beaten 5-1 by Bamber Bridge away from home – a result that left them ninth in the table, however they are only six points away from the league leaders, Gainsborough Trinity.

Speaking after the 2-1 win over Mansfield Town, the Owls boss explained the decision to get the ‘keeper out playing football elsewhere…

"Jacko needs games,” he said. “He had an injury and was out for a long time… He has been back with us since the start of the season. He has trained with us and it is vital he now gets those games.

"We are really pleased that he has gone out on loan and will be able to play some football. He will be able to train with us during the week and then play for them.”

Jackson is one of three young goalkeepers that have spent time with the first team at Hillsborough of late, with teenagers, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall, highly-rated in the club’s youth setup.

Jackson will spend a month with the Gladiators as things stand, and he’ll be hoping for a more pleasant afternoon should he make his home debut this coming weekend.