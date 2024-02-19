Relentless Sheffield Wednesday Ladies smash six in big league win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday went into this league clash looking to make it four games unbeaten after two tricky ties against Mosborough and Kiveton Park - as well as a win over Penistone in the League Cup - saw them secure two draws and a victory.

The Owlesses, still hot on the tails of Brunsmeer Athletic and Kiveton at the top of the table, were in need of all three points at The Jubilee in order to keep breathing down the neck of the leaders, and the side would have a slightly different look to it in comparison to their last game as stalwart shot-stopper, Kirsty Tonner, returned between the sticks.

Manager, Kieron Lee, opted with a 4-2-3-1 formation, as Kelsey Spink-Robinson started in an unfamiliar position on the right-side, with Heidi O’Reilly moving back into the number-10 slot. The back-line also saw an unfamiliar pairing of Molly Wilde and Molly Crossland, as Imogen Yeardley moved into midfield to partner Renée Simmonite-Scott.

Wednesday started sharply, putting Penistone’s keeper under serious pressure following a mix-up at the heart of their back line, and the Owlesses would have to barricade the visitors with pressure to exploit them. But it was evident that Penistone weren’t here just to make up numbers as they were looked to exploit the wings, though full-back Aleks Fox was able to deal with the threat.

Penistone started resolutely, but Wednesday took just 15 minutes to break the deadlock after a darting run down the right by Spink-Robinson ended with a low cross into the box, and Amy Broomhead was able to get on the end of it and bundle it past the stranded goalkeeper.

With the first goal going the way of Wednesday, so did the momentum. Minutes later Simmonite-Scott was at the forefront of things again, thundering it into the roof of the net with a goal of the season contender for the midfielder - but Lee was still demanding more from his side despite a 2-0 lead.

The shouts and demands from the gaffer to keep pushing the opposition were met with a peach of a ball from Eleanor Vessey, who retrieved it from O’Reilly and picked it up in the centre of the park. The Wednesday captain found Broomhead, who went on to claim her second goal of the game after getting the better of the keeper after coming out on top in their one v one situation.

Half-time saw the introduction of young Mika Russell, and - just like on her debut last week against Mosborough - she made an instant impact once again. The teenager found acres of space on the left flank, and despite the tricky angle, she found a pocket of space to the goalkeeper’s near post and the net rippled. 4-0, and the game was surely clinched there and then.

Wednesday, however, didn't take their foot off the gas, and a five-star performance was met with a fifth goal for the Owlesses. It was done in some style, too, as O’Reilly pinged it in the far corner, giving Penistone’s goalie absolutely no chance of keeping it out. It was a final nail was in the coffin for the visitors, but Wednesday remained vigilant, vary of the threat that the away side could still cause. The hosts had been all over their opposition, but against the run of play Penistone managed to break and get themselves on the scoresheet. A consolation only, of course.

Although it meant there would be no clean sheet today, the hosts didn't let the goal conceded upset their groove, and Spink-Robinson - as reward for a fine showing on the right - was able to deservedly get a goal to her name.