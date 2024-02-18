Goals from Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba did enough to beat the Lions in what could prove to be a monster result in the Championship relegation shake-up, with a second half rear-guard staving off a Lions fightback to record an impressive clean sheet.

They were roared on by a vocal away allocation that sang long into the afternoon, rewarded with special scenes post-match as Danny Rohl and his players joined to celebrate with them.

Four points is now the deficit for the Owls to overcome with Millwall themselves in the coveted 21st position, but with the crowd of teams above starting to bunch, there are a handful of teams who will be nrevously looking over their shoulder at the likes of Wednesday and QPR.

Here are some of the best photos snapped by legendary Owls snapper Steve Ellis - see if you can spot someone you know.

