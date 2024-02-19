Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa plans revealed as defender nears return
It's been over two months since Iorfa last stepped out in a Wednesday shirt after limping off in the 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in December, and his absence has certainly been felt by the club given the attributes that he can bring to the table.
This weekend's game against Millwall came too soon for him on his road to recovery, however his manager suggested that he could be back available this coming weekend when Bristol City come to town.
Before that, though, Röhl says that he may well get 45 minutes tomorrow afternoon when Wednesday's U21s take on Barnsley at their Oakwell training ground in the final bit of his recovery - and the Owls boss is delighted that he's almost back in the fold once again.
"Dom is a fantastic player,” he told The Star. “For me he was key before his injury, he played as both a centre back and as a right full back - and he has pace and quality on the ball. I think he’s a great option for us.
"In the last games we’ve used Pol (Valentin), who has done well when we’ve tried it, but it’ll be good to have hopefully in the next week another player available. It’s another option, and with so many games it gives us an option to rotate. I’ll be happy when he’s back.
"I see in training every day that he’s not scared about his body, and that’s a good signal. Sometimes as a player you listen to your body, but he’s free and this is fantastic. He’s got all the movements, makes all the sprints, also he looks great long distance.
"It could be that he’ll play 45 minutes for the U21s next Tuesday, and after that he’ll be ready to go - but he had a test in the last days with a lot of load and there was no reaction from his body. Now we can make the next step and he can be available as soon as possible."