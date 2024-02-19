Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's been over two months since Iorfa last stepped out in a Wednesday shirt after limping off in the 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in December, and his absence has certainly been felt by the club given the attributes that he can bring to the table.

This weekend's game against Millwall came too soon for him on his road to recovery, however his manager suggested that he could be back available this coming weekend when Bristol City come to town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before that, though, Röhl says that he may well get 45 minutes tomorrow afternoon when Wednesday's U21s take on Barnsley at their Oakwell training ground in the final bit of his recovery - and the Owls boss is delighted that he's almost back in the fold once again.

"Dom is a fantastic player,” he told The Star. “For me he was key before his injury, he played as both a centre back and as a right full back - and he has pace and quality on the ball. I think he’s a great option for us.

"In the last games we’ve used Pol (Valentin), who has done well when we’ve tried it, but it’ll be good to have hopefully in the next week another player available. It’s another option, and with so many games it gives us an option to rotate. I’ll be happy when he’s back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I see in training every day that he’s not scared about his body, and that’s a good signal. Sometimes as a player you listen to your body, but he’s free and this is fantastic. He’s got all the movements, makes all the sprints, also he looks great long distance.