Reason behind Alex Mighten’s Sheffield Wednesday exit revealed after Nottingham Forest return

The reasons behind Alex Mighten’s early return to Nottingham Forest from his Sheffield Wednesday loan can now be revealed.

On Tuesday The Star revealed that the young winger would be heading back to Forest after an up-and-down loan stint with the Owls saw him make only nine League One appearances and 14 across all competitions.

The England youth international had been signed on a season-long loan basis, though vitally both clubs had a recall clause in the deal they could enact in January. Mighten’s return to Premier League Forest was later confirmed by both clubs.

The Sheffield Wednesday changing room is a body lighter after Alex Mighten headed back to Nottingham Forest. Pic: Steve Ellis.

It was initially unclear as to the circumstances around which Mighten’s exit had come about but sources have since revealed these details to The Star, who can confirm it was Wednesday’s decision to end the deal.

As per the terms of the loan agreement, it is understood the Owls had been paying a significant proportion of Mighten’s wages and given the youngster’s bit-part role in the season so far, it was decided after some deliberation that the best course of action was to cut the loan short.

Owls boss Darren Moore had spoken a number of times about the project of improving the Forest youngster’s ability to contribute positively to matches over longer periods. Mighten played in a handful of positions in his few appearances – most often in recent months on the right, where Wednesday appear to have a host of alternative options.

Moore had intimated at the turn of the year that the Forest youngster would likely stay on at Hillsborough for the rest of the season.

After a slow start in blue and white, an encouraging upturn in form in November proved fleeting and despite glimpses of his ability with ball at feet, the US-born wide man didn’t quite hit the heights of consistency hoped of him.

