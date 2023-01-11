The 27-year-old stopper took David Stockdale’s place between the sticks at S6 ahead of their goalless draw with Oxford United on December 17 and impressed, leaping to save a last-gasp penalty to earn his side a point.
Two further clean sheets have followed in his four matches since – including a star turn in their Newcastle United FA Cup win – and the lifelong Wednesdayite has been nominated for the League One player of the month award.
Dawson is up against Ipswich Town’s in-form forward Conor Chaplin, formerly of Barnsley, as well as Plymouth Argyle defender Dan Scarr and Bolton Wanderers front man Dion Charles.
Speaking on the progress of his goalkeeper – back in the fold after a hugely successful season on loan at Exeter City last season – Darren Moore said in the moments after that Newcastle win: “I thought he had a great game and pulled off some magnificent saves at crucial times in the game.
“When he came back in pre-season he'd not done anything wrong. Stockers was in goal but I felt the Oxford game was the right time to bring him in and he deserved the opportunity. He's put in special performances in since then, especially tonight."
Moore missed out on a managerial nomination this month. They went to Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth, Barnsley’s Michael Duff, Burton Albion’s Dino Maamria and Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher.
Winners will be announced at 6am on Friday.