There has been plenty of talk on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s Sheffield Wednesday future, but it would appear that his immediate situation may have been settled.

Wednesday have been in talks with the 21-year-old for a number of months now as they seek to tie him down on a new contract, however as things stand an agreement has not yet been reached.

With that in mind, there have been questions as to whether he would leave the club this month, but The Star understands that his desire is to remain with the Owls until at least the end of the season as he look to play his part in promotion out of League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Michael Smith have picked up more goals and assists than ‘Fizz’ (8) this season in all competitions, and only two players have made more appearances (26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has spoken previously about the fact that he would be open to staying at Wednesday if the deal was right, and it’s said that he would like to repay the faith shown in him by Darren Moore by helping the club get over the line come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, in football, that is always subject to change should an offer come in that the Owls want to accept, but from the player’s perspective he is not actively looking to move – even though clubs outside England can technically offer him precontractual deals as of last week.

Italian giants, AC Milan, are the latest big club linked with a move for the former Manchester City youngster, joining Dutch side, PSV, as well as Antalyaspor in Turkey on his growing list of admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's Sheffield Wednesday future remains very much up in the air.

It remains to be seen what the Owls would see as a suitable transfer fee in terms of selling him, but given that they have rejected offers in the past of just under £1m, it’s likely that it would require a seven-figure sum for anyone willing to pay it.

Advertisement Hide Ad