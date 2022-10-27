Josh Coburn got the equaliser on Wednesday evening as he levelled things out following Michael Smith’s opener, with the sides sharing the spoils with a 1-1 draw at S6.

Both goalkeepers were called into action on a number of occasions over the course of the evening, and Barton admits that he was pleased with his side because of how ‘difficult’ the Owls make things.

He told the media afterwards, "It’s a brave group and we spoke before about showing courage and bravery to take the ball and try to play… Sheff Wed have got some really good players, international players, and they make it difficult for you.

"To come to their stadium with the national TV here and a lot of their fans here, it was a great atmosphere tonight. To show that bravery to play at times. Obviously, we had to mix our game up as well, but to a man they were excellent.”

Barton also praised the travelling supporters for their efforts in getting to Hillsborough, saying, "I must mention the Gasheads as well. The game is on Sky and it would be easy to sit in and save money, but they have come in their numbers again and thankfully we’ve given them a goal in the second half at that end and a really positive performance.

"I’m proud of the lads tonight and proud of the football club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joey Barton was proud of his 'brave' players at Sheffield Wednesday.