Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home to Bristol Rovers last night. Darren Moore’s side took the lead on the stroke of half-time through striker Michael Smith before the Gas equalised in the second-half when Middlesbrough loan man Josh Coburn pounced.

The result leaves the Owls five points behind 2nd place Ipswich Town. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines regarding the club...

Defender should be fine for Burton Albion clash

Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness went down towards the end of the game against the Pirates. Moore provided an update on his situation after the game to The Star: “We think Mark will be fine, we think it was just cramp, but we’ve also got a couple of others that can step in there… We have to wait and see with Ben, and we’ll have a look for Saturday because we lose Icky (Michael Ihiekwe).”

The 21-year-old is on loan at Hillsborough from Championship side Cardiff City and has made 11 appearances in all competitions. He played 35 times altogether for his parent club last term.

Goalkeeper sends message

Owls stopper David Stockdale has sent a message to supporters on Twitter after yesterday’s game. The experienced goalkeeper, who joined over the summer from fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers, has admitted it was a ‘frustrating’ night (see below):

Former boss continues wait for new job