There’s a wry smile that creeps onto the face of Will Vaulks’ Sheffield Wednesday teammates whenever there’s a question asked about him.

On the field he’s a tyrant, a scrapper who launches into tackles with the fervour of a rabid dog. His veins burst from his neck in ‘conversations’ with the officials and his facial expressions are often perturbed, distressed or downright angry.

Off the field, it seems, he’s anything but, turning from rabid dog to much-loved changing room spaniel; all energy, fun and giggles.

It’s a beguiling mix that makes him one of the most popular players behind the scenes at Middlewood Road – and has seen him take the armband on occasion this season ahead of longer-standing players despite his newbie status at the club.

His performance in the instantly iconic win over Newcastle United was perhaps his best yet in blue and white. Vaulks launched into a season-high 12 defensive duels in the clash, winning 11. A success rate of 92% is frankly unheard of and alongside George Byers (8/12 defensive duels at 67%), the Welsh international provided the bite and platform needed to get about the Magpie midfield.

After a slow start to life at Wednesday caused by an injury-hampered pre-season campaign, Vaulks has become an undroppable. When it became clear Barry Bannan would be out for a little while, a fan base held its breath. Darren Moore isn’t the only one to have praised the impact of the Welsh international – alongside Byers – in stepping in to the breach so effortlessly.

Except it isn’t effortless, is it? A quick peek at his heatmap since joining Wednesday is nothing short of a joke. It’s fair to say he gets about a bit.

Will Vaulks celebrates Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup win over Newcastle United on an evening he was hugely impressive.

“He’s a big player for us,” said his Owls teammate Michael Smith, who he also played with at Rotherham United. “He’s a big character and a leader on the football pitch, always talking and communicating with the younger lads out there.

“Vaulksy is a really good asset for us, he’s got the temperment and the experience, he’s obviously got out of this league before and knows what it takes and has played in the level above and in international football. He’s a big, big player for us.”

And what’s he like as a bloke off the pitch? Ah, there’s that wry smile again.

“He’s a livewire,” grinned Smith. “You might not think it but he’s a real joker and good craic. I really get on with him and he really fits in well with the group. He’s slotted straight in.

“He’s a great trainer, too. He trains how he plays and always gives 100 per cent. You’d never expect anything else from him every day.”

Vaulks seems to have grown in confidence on the field in recent outings, launching ambitious passes and playing with a noticeable swagger missing from his early weeks.

Rabid? Spaniel? It’s all a bit of lazy journalistic nonsense.

