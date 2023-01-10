Sheffield Wednesday loanee Alex Mighten to make shock Nottingham Forest return after mixed stint

The Sheffield Wednesday loan spell of Nottingham Forest youngster Alex Mighten looks set to come to an early end, The Star can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old wide man joined the Owls on loan until the end of the season but as in the case of fellow loanee Mark McGuinness – himself a player carrying question marks as to whether his Wednesday stint will continue – clubs at either end of the deal had the option to end the agreement in January.

It has not yet been made entirely clear which club is set to choose to end the loan, but sources have confirmed to The Star that Mighten will return to Forest in the coming days.

Alex Mighten has had an interesting time of it at Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

The news raises questions as to the youngster’s immediate future given on the face of it he is unable to register to play for a third club this season having already stepped out in competitive matches for Forest and Wednesday – though it is understood a further move could be granted with ‘special dispensation’ measures.

An England youth international, Mighten joined the Owls after falling the wrong side of Forest’s rampant summer transfer activity following promotion to the Premier League.

But he has struggled to make an early impact in blue and white and though November saw an encouraging improvement in form, he has lacked consistency across just 14 appearances in all competitions.

