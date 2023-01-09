In what could prove to be a dramatic twist in Sheffield Wednesday’s title push, Cardiff City have admitted there could be complications over their intention to recall Mark McGuinness from his loan at Hillsborough.

The Star revealed last week that it was the intention of the Welsh club to trigger a January recall clause in the loan agreement of the 22-year-old after an incredible run of form for Owls in which he received back-to-back player of the month gongs.

The Republic of Ireland youth international played a star role in Wednesday’s shock FA Cup win over Newcastle United, with Darren Moore making clear he would prefer a decision one way or another from Cardiff by ‘Tuesday latest’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while their manager Mark Hudson admitted he would like to bring McGuinness into their Championship survival push, complications exist around their ability to do so under the rules of their current transfer embargo.

Mark McGuinness was a standout performer for Sheffield Wednesday again at the weekend. (Pic: Steve Ellis)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think with what's going on at the moment, we will see what unfolds over the next couple of days," Hudson said.

“I watched him play [against Newcastle] and thought he was outstanding. I messaged him after to say well done. But we will have to pick that up in the next few days, because it's the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But tomorrow [Monday], I will probably have a bit more information.

“It'll be down to the embargo. So we will have to wait and see what we can do with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest twist will surely send a wave of encouragement through the Wednesday camp – though the Owls are keen to avoid a month-long saga.

“We’ve sent back the agreement papers and made it clear we’d like him to stay, but we have got to wait for that answer to come back from Cardiff in terms of what they want to do with him,” he said after the FA Cup clash on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad