‘Pure anger’ of Dennis Adeniran and Co - Sheffield Wednesday ‘can’t keep playing like that’

The Owls didn’t put in the best performance over the weekend as they played host to Lincoln City, however found themselves in front as the game drew to a close at Hillsborough following Adeniran’s opening goal – only to concede from a corner in the final 10 minutes of the clash.

It made it five draws in Wednesday’s last eight League One matches, and was the latest occasion in which they’ve thrown away a lead and dropped points as a result of it. They remained in ninth place, and three points off the Play-Offs.

When asked about the mood in the dressing room after dropping more points, an exasperated Adeniran replied, "Pure anger because we're drawing way too many games. We want to get the win and we can't keep playing like that. Draws are not good enough. It's pure anger in there because we set out there to win and we should be winning games like this and games like last week's…

"We just switch off when we shouldn’t. It's not really ability, it's just a mindset. If you don't want the other team to score a goal, they won't score a goal so it's just being of the right mindset all the time.”

But he’s not giving up hope, not by a long stretch, and he went on to say, “Personally I believe in my team. We're playing well but we're not finishing it off. Time will tell but right now we need to regroup and stay together as a club and players because when we do get it right we'll be very scary.”

Wednesday don’t have a midweek game this week as they take to the training ground to try and right some of the wrongs of the last couple of weeks, but fans will be expecting a much-improved performance away at Cheltenham Town on Saturday after their side’s lacklustre showing at Hillsborough over the weekend.

Dennis Adeniran and his Sheffield Wednesday teammates are feeling 'pure anger' after another draw.