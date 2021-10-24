The Owls struggled to get going in their latest League One game, but managed to take the lead early in the second half thanks to a goal from midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, that came largely against the run of play.

Wednesday looked like they were going to hold out for an arguably undeserved victory, however contrived once again to throw it away in the final 10 minutes as they allowed Lewis Montsma to score from a corner in the final 10 minutes of the game.

As quoted by Lincoln’s official website after the 1-1 draw, Appleton said, “A draw is the least we deserved, I thought we deserved the three points if I’m being honest. To come to Hillsborough after losing on Tuesday and the frustrations that came with that match, to put a performance on the way we did was really pleasing.

“The best thing we did was deal with the disappointment in conceding a goal. We stayed a little bit resolute, didn’t allow them to get a second, and then went again and tried to be positive.”

Wednesday are now on a five game unbeaten run in all competitions, but have also only won only two of their last 10 matches in League One as they once again missed a chance to take a step closer to the Play-Off places.