Bombing runs and last minute winners enjoyed as Sheffield Wednesday loanees go unbeaten

There were solid saves, clean sheets aplenty and bright cameos from the bench as one Owls man stayed top of the league, one jumped out of the relegation zone and one recorded a fourth draw on the bounce.

But who did what? Here’s our whistle-stop round-up of what went on down the leagues this weekend where the Wednesday boys are concerned.

Cameron Dawson – Exeter City

Sheffield Wednesday's out-on-loan goalkeeper Cameron Dawson made a handful of saves in Exeter City's draw with Stevenage.

The Grecians’ bright start to the season has just plateaued a touch in recent weeks and that vein continued on Saturday with their fourth consecutive draw; a 2-2 scoreline against Stevenage.

Dawson made a couple of bright saves and was at fault for neither of the opposition goals as his manager Matt Taylor bemoaned the concentration of his defenders.

Stevenage midfielder Chris Lines – one of Dawson’s former teammates at Wednesday – was out through injury. Exeter go 10th in League Two.

Charles Hagan – Hampton & Richmond Borough

Another outing from the bench for the young striker as his side earned a 4-2 victory over Chelmsford City in a hugely entertaining game.

Hagan only came on in the 83rd minute but made a couple of eye-catching runs.

His side’s playoff aspirations continue as they go seventh in the National League South.

Luke Jackson – Guiseley

A hugely important win for Jackson’s Guiseley arrived in the form of a 2-0 scoreline against Leamington.

The young goalkeeper had little to do, particularly in the first-half, but made one save of particular note in the second and provided a confident performance in his fourth clean sheet in six matches.

Guiseley make their way up to 17th in the National League North.

Alex Hunt – Grimsby Town

Local media reports said Hunt impressed and ‘tried to get Town playing’ but he watched on from the sidelines as the Mariners scored late to secure a last-gasp 1-0 win over Woking.

He was taken off on 83 minutes as Paul Hurst’s side threw on attacking players. The result keeps them top of the National League in what is an exciting time for the club.

Liam Waldock – Gainsborough Trinity

Stationed in the middle of midfield, youngster Waldock shook off an early knock to impress again for Gainsborough.

He played 90 minutes as they laboured to a 1-1 draw with Ashton United to go 15th in the Northern Premier League.

Ryan Galvin – Gloucester City

A clean sheet for Galvin against Bradford (Park Avenue) as he offered several bombing runs forward on the left.

Under new management, Gloucester claimed the point after a run of four consecutive defeats in the National League North and shunted them out of the relegation spots.

Ciaran Brennan – Notts County

A progress-sapping run of three National League defeats on the spin was halted by Brennan’s County on Saturday as they beat fellow non-league giants Yeovil Town 2-0.

Local media reports suggested a solid effort from the youngster, remarking that he ‘did really well’ in 90 minutes at the heart of defence.