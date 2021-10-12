Martinez has had a huge upturn in fortunes since leaving Arsenal for Aston Villa, and has now kept seven clean sheets in 11 games for his country, while his efforts at club level have seen him earn many plaudits.

The 29-year-old has come a long way since his loan move to Hillsborough back in 2013, when he originally joined on a 28-day loan, only for it to be extended until the end of the season – only Liam Palmer and Sam Hutchinson remain from the group of players he played with in 2013/14.

Now though, almost a decade later, the shot-stopper is receiving plaudits from one of the best players the world has ever seen, with Messi hailing him as a key part of Argentina’s recent success and run of form.

Speaking after this week’s 3-0 win over Uruguay, the Paris Saint Germain attacker said, “Martinez is fundamental… When opponents come to him, he always responds. He established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

Argentina have one more international game left this week as Messi, Martinez and Co. take on Peru on October 15th, and another clean sheet will certainly not go amiss as they look to close the gap on Brazil at the top of the South American World Cup qualifiers.

The ex-Gunner made 15 appearances in Wednesday colours in the 2013/14 season.