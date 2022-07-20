Premier League starlet makes clear ambitious season aim amid Sheffield Wednesday loan link

Clubs are queuing up to take Newcastle United attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan this season while the Premier League side plots the continued development of the talented youngster.

The England youth international is on pre-season with the senior sections of the club, with Toon boss Eddie Howe taking a long look at him as a potential first team squad player this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson is a transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle are in the midst of a summer transition and are expected to bring in a raft of players over the coming weeks.

But Anderson’s hugely successful loan stint at League Two Bristol Rovers last season has attracted a number of Championship clubs as well as Wednesday as to his potential availability.

The preference of ambitious Anderson, however, is to play a part at St James Park.

“I want to be here,” he said. “I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.

“I think it’s been really good for me, just trying to fit into the team, work on the way they play and try and impress.

“I just want to try and carry on the momentum I had (on loan). Obviously, it’s a lot higher standard, but I need to try and take what I did well (on loan) into these pre-season games.”