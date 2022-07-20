What’s happened to the 13 players that left Sheffield Wednesday this summer as fan favourite makes next move

But what of those dearly departed friends – some fan favourites, some sadly not so?
A handful remain free agents, some have new clubs and one loanee even saw his contract terminated on his return from South Yorkshire.
Take a wander down short-term memory lane to see how Wednesday’s most recent departees are doing just weeks after leaving the club.
1. Many players walked out the door..
..but who has been hooked up to a new club and who is still looking? And those who are all sorted, where? Let's take a look..
2. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
Wednesday offered a contract to Mendez-Laing, who had only been with them for a few months and had struggled with injury. He eventually moved on to sign for rebuilding League One rivals Derby County and was unveiled shortly after their embargo was lifted.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Lewis Gibson
Another short-term Wednesday man whose time at S6 was decimated by injury, Gibson looked a tidy player in his brief time in blue and white. He's now technically a free agent after his Everton contract ran out at the turn of the month. But reports last week suggested he was close to agreeing a new deal and heading back out on loan.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Florian Kamberi
Went through a goal glut early in the season but flattered to deceive in a Wednesday shirt for the most part and lost his place completely for the second half of the season. Returned to Switzerland and his parent club St Gallen but was released from his contract a year early in June and remains a free agent.
Photo: Steve Ellis