Dejphon Chansiri’s role in Sheffield Wednesday recruitment detailed as Owls seek out further deals

Owls boss Darren Moore has worked closely with the club’s David Downes-led recruitment team to bring in seven players.

And the club are likely to add a handful more players to the squad as they go about building a squad capable of challenging for automatic promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

One man who has been central to Wednesday’s work throughout the off-season has been chairman Dejphon Chansiri, Moore told The Star.

Describing Chansiri’s role in the recruitment process, he made clear the Thai businessman is kept up to speed with everything.

“He's always played a role and will always play a huge part,” he said. “He's involved every step of the way.

“We're clear, we talk daily on the phone and we get a Zoom in as often as we can. Because of the distance he is away, it's really important with the time he's on because he's ahead of us by five or six hours.

“It's so important we keep the communication lines really open. Everything we are doing here at Sheffield Wednesday he knows all about, he knows what we're trying to bring to the football club and we're all on the same page in terms of what we're trying to implement.

“The process is ongoing, we're trying to move things forward. And every step of the way, he's involved in everything in terms of the football.”

Moore and Chansiri are known to get on well and have worked closely on a number of matters around the club.

And that open and honest communication seems to be a cornerstone of the club heading back in the right direction after Moore’s appointment in March last year.

“He's there with us in terms of why things have gone well, why things have not gone so well,” Moore said. “We discuss the reasons why they have and haven't gone well and what we need to do better when they haven't gone so well. That's always been the process.