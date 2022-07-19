Sheffield Wednesday like Mallik Wilks. Ultimately – and despite the words of senior figures on Humberside – Hull City don’t like Mallik Wilks all that much anymore. There’s a deal to be done. It’s the terms of the deal that need to be met somewhere along the line.

The player is keen to join Wednesday, we understand, going as far as to agree terms with the club a little while ago.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has played coy on the club's potential transfer dealings over the next few weeks.

But with Hull’s new owners playing the rebuild and choosing to carry the Wilks transfer tale out through the media, Wednesday have a decision to make. And unlike perhaps they may have done in more financially exuberant times, they aren’t to budge and splurge out on an inflated fee just yet.

As Darren Moore has made clear, there is no desperation for a striker at a club that already boasts the registrations of Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Sylla Sow. Wednesday can afford to be patient.

Moore said: “When I look at our team, it's not all knee-jerk in terms of having to do this or that, in each department if the right body was to become available, we could add to it and add another dimension to the team.

“There's a lot of talk surrounding a lot of players and that's fine, I get it, but for me talking about players out there it would be the wrong thing for me to do. I'm focusing on the squad and what we have here.

“As we know, 24 hours is a long time in football and everybody is coming back into pre-season, things are starting to move, the big boys in the Premier League are beginning to settle down.

“You'll see more movement going right the way up to the start of the season and up through the month of August really.”

The sub-text of the message is clear – Wednesday won’t be bullied in the transfer market.

Pace is something Wilks would offer along with a great deal of previous success in the division. But links with Birmingham City youngster Keke Simmonds and former Manchester Unites starlet Deji Sotona would suggest the club have alternative options open to them.