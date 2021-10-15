The Star reported a couple of weeks ago that the pair had started training with the Owls and even turned out for the club’s U23s, but Moore said at the time that they were just being assessed as possible future signings for the first team.

Centre back, Woods, has since gone on to join The Bees in the National League, while attacking midfielder, Onen, remains on the lookout for his next move after leaving Reading at the end of last season.

Speaking to The Star this week, Moore explained the situation as it stands, saying, “We had a look at both players, and we deemed that - at this time - probably both players weren’t where we needed them to be at the moment.

“Sam’s gone on (to sign for Barnet), but Jayden is still a possibility. We’ll have a look, and see where that one goes over the next couple of weeks… Both of them trained well, and we enjoyed having them in with us.”

Wednesday have had plenty of trialists come and go from Lee Bullen’s U23s in recent months, with the Owls youth coach playing his part in looking for potential future first team players whilst also considering bolstering his own ranks along the way.

It remains to be seen whether one of those trialists, Kwame Boateng, could have a future at Middlewood Road or not.