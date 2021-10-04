Trialist re-emerges at Sheffield Wednesday as Owls consider new additions
Kwame Boateng is back at Sheffield Wednesday and playing for their U23s today as Lee Bullen has another look at the young defender – and there’s another new face as well.
The Owls have had plenty of players in and out of the U23s in recent weeks as Bullen runs the rule over a number of youngsters as his side goes through a bit of a transition phase, while his side has also been used as a way to have a close look at potential future first teamers such as Jayden Onen and Sam Woods.
Read More
Neither Onen nor Woods, who played in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City, were present for the Owls’ game against Barnsley on Monday afternoon, but Boateng was back in the side and there was also a runout for midfielder, Gavin O’Reilly, as Wednesday seemingly consider the possibility of offering him a contract at the club.
Speaking after Kwame turned out for the Owls against Sheffield FC in a friendly, ‘Bully’ told The Star, “He’s really strong… Do you know who he reminded me of? Osaze. He’s powerful, quick, does the basics really right, defends well, and he did great. He’s slightly older, he’s 22, but he looked that compared to some of the others.”
The Owls – who have an U23 side largely made up of teenagers – lost 1-0 to the Tykes after a late goal from Jordan Helliwell that leaves them bottom of the Professional Development League North after seven games played so far.