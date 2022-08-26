Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The target man hasn’t featured for his new club since the opening day of the season with a thigh niggle carried over from the latter stages of his time with the Millers.

It has been stressed that Smith could have played through the issue but that the decision was made by the club and player to undertake a course of treatment to get rid of it once and for all.

Sheffield Wednesday new man Michael Smith is on the comeback trail from injury.

And after stepping up his training programme this week, a return to contention is imminent, said Owls boss Darren Moore.

“He’s trained again this week and what we’ve been keeping an eye on with his training is making sure that he’s had no reaction to his injury,” Moore said.

“Today [Friday] he’s trained and he’ll come in tomorrow, if he’s had no reaction we’ll make a decision on Michael.

“We’re pleased he’s back in with the group and training properly, reacting to the ball and the challenges that are coming in.

“There’s been no reaction, so it’s good news.”

Smith could even make this weekend’s squad for the visit of Forest Green Rovers, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also a judgement call.