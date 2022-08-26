Positive breakthrough on Michael Smith injury – could feature for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend
Concerns over the injury comeback of Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith have been eased this week after the former Rotherham United man responded positively a step up in training workload.
The target man hasn’t featured for his new club since the opening day of the season with a thigh niggle carried over from the latter stages of his time with the Millers.
It has been stressed that Smith could have played through the issue but that the decision was made by the club and player to undertake a course of treatment to get rid of it once and for all.
And after stepping up his training programme this week, a return to contention is imminent, said Owls boss Darren Moore.
“He’s trained again this week and what we’ve been keeping an eye on with his training is making sure that he’s had no reaction to his injury,” Moore said.
“Today [Friday] he’s trained and he’ll come in tomorrow, if he’s had no reaction we’ll make a decision on Michael.
“We’re pleased he’s back in with the group and training properly, reacting to the ball and the challenges that are coming in.
“There’s been no reaction, so it’s good news.”
Smith could even make this weekend’s squad for the visit of Forest Green Rovers, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also a judgement call.
It was confirmed that man mountain centre-half Ben Heneghan will miss ‘a few weeks’ of action due to a hamstring strain, while concern over Dominic Iorfa’s shoulder has come to nothing after he was seen playing through pain during the latter stages of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Rochdale.