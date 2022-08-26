Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wilks transfer saga started back in June and ran on for over two months, but earlier this week it finally came to an end as he was unveiled by the Owls.

Darren Moore has been chasing the 23-year-old’s signature for some time, however he wasn’t the only one trying to convince him to make the switch to Hillsborough, with the attacker revealing that he also spoke to Josh Windass about the club.

He told The Star, “He was telling me how welcoming the boys were, how good it is around the place, and what the plan is as a group and where they’re heading. It was something that I was proper into.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But even though he was into it, at one point it looked like the move may not come about as Shota Arveladze seemed to pour water on the rumours, however Wilks said that he was told to ‘find another club’ – and admitted that he had to stay mentally strong as he looked to stay fit and ready for when that move finally came along.

“It’s tough,” he said. “Because there’s nothing you can do except come in every day and do your work… But when someone is pushing you away, and you still have to do that work, it can be hard to keep your head in the game.

“It’s about staying mentally tough, because you can’t slack off. When you go into that new environment you’ve got to be on top of your game, sharp and firing. You’ve got to mentally prepare yourself.”

Mallik Wilks signed for Sheffield Wednesday after a long transfer saga with Hull City.