Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls had a nightmare season last time out on the injury front as they dealt with numerous issues throughout the course of the season, and Darren Moore’s reasoning behind building such a big squad this time around.

Heneghan was left out of the starting XI for the 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in their last League One game, but returned for the Carabao Cup victory against Rochdale as they ran out 3-0 winners at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though the victory was pleasing, Wednesday did have injury concerns on the back of it, and now it’s been confirmed that their new centre back will be missing for a period of time as he recovers from a ‘hamstring area’ strain that he sustained.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Owls boss said, "We think with Ben that he’s going to be out for a few weeks… He’s picked up a little strain. At this stage of the season we can’t take the risk with him, especially with the games coming as they are. He’ll be missing for sure.

“He’s experienced and didn’t carry on. He did the right thing, felt it and he knows his body.”

There was, however, good news on Dominic Iorfa after he seemed to fall awkwardly on his shoulder in the second half in midweek, with Moore confirming that he is fine and trained on Friday ahead of the visit of Forest Green – suggesting that he’s been given the green light to start on Saturday should the manager want him to.