Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-promoted Gloucestershire side have endured an up and down start to life in League One, winning out 2-1 on the opening day against fellow new boys Bristol Rovers.

But things have been tougher since and a spirited 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek saw their recent form guide across all competitions go to one win in five.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Connor Wickham is now at Forest Green Rovers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The underdog side will be keen to arrive for their first ever visit to Hillsborough and spring an upset.

And that upset could well be inspired by ex-Owl Connor Wickham, their big name signing following their elevation to the third tier. Wickham spent three separate loan stints at Hillsborough, scoring 11 times across 30 matches.

Now 29, Wickham has been building his fitness and has made three appearances from the bench this season, including a debut goal in their draw with Lincoln City and back-to-back outings against Plymouth and Brighton.

He was taken off at half-time in that Brighton clash. Whether that was due to injury is not yet known – it could well have been a decision made with Saturday in mind – and it is up in the air as to whether he will be be able to add to his appearance tally at S6.