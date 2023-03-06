Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth are set to do battle in front of a capacity crowd at Fratton Park this weekend.

The Owls and Pompey go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon in a clash between two of the biggest clubs in League One this season, and around 20,000 are to take their seats to watch it play out on Saturday afternoon.

It was confirmed last week already that Wednesday had sold out their allocation of 1,600 tickets for the game, and today the Portsmouth website is showing that no tickets are available in the home end either.

Just under 16,500 were present for the last clash between these two at Fratton Park in 2021, but with John Mousinho’s side on a five-game unbeaten run and the play-offs still in their crosshairs, there’s a desire to get behind them this weekend.

They’re nine points off sixth-placed Barnsley at this point in time, and while it’ll be tough to catch them – it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

