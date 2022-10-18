Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley watched his side go three matches without a win with a 1-1 draw at home to Fleetwood Town over the weekend, a result that puts them seven points behind the Owls, who are third.

But Pompey have three games in hand on those above them and will have designs on settling themselves into the automatic promotion conversation sooner rather than later.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has spoken about Sheffield Wednesday's promotion hopes.

On who he sees as the runners and riders for promotion this time out he said: “What I see so far is that Ipswich are a very good team.

“I think Plymouth have done great and Sheffield Wednesday have got top players.

“I think Derby will come and join that group, I think Peterborough will come and join that group.

“Barnsley are going to be very, very competitive - very well organised and very competitive.”

A near-record points total was required both for automatic promotion and qualification for the play-offs last season, something former Lincoln City boss Cowley can see happening again in what looks set to be a fiercely fought campaign.

“I’m just waiting for MK Dons and Wycombe to get going,” Cowley continued.

“It just shows you how competitive the division is, because I think they have really good players and really good managers.

“I anticipate all of them finding their way to the right end of the division as the season unfolds.