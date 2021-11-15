Wednesday make the long trip to Devon to take on Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday and will also meet League Two outfit Hartlepool United in the last 32 of the Papa John’s Trophy in the next fortnight.

Sheffield Wednesday star Florian Kamberi says players have no excuses in League One promotion bid

Should the injury-depleted Owls progress against Ryan Lowe’s Pilgrims, it will mean they will have played a midweek game for six consecutive weeks by the time their next seven-day break comes around from December 11 to 18.

Still up for the cup: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Photo: Steve Ellis

Lee Gregory and Jack Hunt are the latest players in the treatment room at Middlewood Road with a return date currently unknown.

They join the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson out injured.

Josh Windass is now back in full-time training.

The Hartlepool fixture is set to be played on the week commencing Monday 29 November but an exact date is still to be confirmed.

“We take every game seriously and we wanted to win the group and play here again,” Moore said of the Papa John’s Trophy.

"When the game comes around we’ll look at it.

“We’re really excited and looking forward to the game and I’m pleased that we are here for the home fans and we’ll go again.”

A win against the Pools would bank Sheffield Wednesday £20,000 and a place in the last 16 of the competition, which will also be regionalised but unseeded, meaning a potential away trip.