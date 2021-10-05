Sheffield Wednesday have joined other sides from leagues 1 and 2, as well as under-21 teams from Premier League and Championship outfits, in taking part following their relegation to the third tier.

They have been drawn against Harrogate Town, Mansfield and Newcastle United U21 in the group stage, which will see two teams progress to the last 32.

Darren Moore’s side face the Stags on Tuesday evening in a game which could bank them £10,000 and secure their place in the knockout stage.

Sheffield Wednesday could bank six figures from this season's Papa John's Trophy.

An EFL spokesperson confirmed the Owls have already earned a participation fee of £20,000.

The club will receive a further £10,000 for every win in the group stage, or £5,000 for a draw.

A win in Round Two will earn them £20,000, with double that amount on offer should they progress to the quarter-final.

Victory in the last eight will bank Sheffield Wednesday a further £50,000 – the same sum they would additionally receive if they finished as runner-up.

A six-figure payment of £100,000 is on offer to the winners on top of any previous prize monies earned.

That means the Owls could make as much as £260,000 from the competition in prize money alone.

What’s more, any club taking part in a televised match up to and including the quarter-final stage will receive a further £10,000, with £20,000 available from the semi-final stage onwards.

Clubs will also receive money through gate receipts – though average attendances are generally much lower – as well as other matchday income, iFollow passes priced at £10 each and merchandise sales.

Sunderland director Charlie Methven claimed the club made around £1 million from their run to the final in 2019.

The breakdown of prize money in the Papa John’s Trophy is below.

Each EFL club will receive a participation fee of £20,000 in addition to any prize money won throughout the competition:

· Group Stage - £10,000 for a win, £5,000 for a draw

· Round Two - £20,000 for a win

· Round Three - £40,000 for a win

· Quarter Final - £50,000 for a win

· Runner-up - £50,000